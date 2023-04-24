FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pavilion at Foster Park has been restored, and some of its features pay tribute to the history of the structure.

Pavilion 3 is now open again for the public to enjoy. First constructed in 1930, it now preserves some of the original characteristics, like limestone and features of the roof.

“That was the big push from our staff, making sure we kept that history,” said Steve McDaniel, the director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. “We wanted to follow back up with how it was originally built.”

Reservations will be available starting next week. Find out how to book the pavilion on the website.