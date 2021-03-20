Forward Indiana creates community garden to help neighborhoods access fresh food

The group of volunteers cleaned up lots for these gardens on Lily Street in Fort Wayne’s Southeast side as well as at 347 W Packard Avenue.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forward Indiana hosted it’s first Community Garden Clean Up Day on Saturday. The purpose of the gardens is to provide free fresh produce access for neighborhoods that don’t have grocery stores nearby.

“We’re hoping people in the neighborhood will come help grow it because it’s going to be food for them too,” said Sarah Thompson, one of the co-founders of Forward Indiana. “They can just walk over, grab the carrot, take it home, whether anyone’s here or not. It’s going to be just like our pantries, 24/7 access for whoever needs it.”

The group of volunteers cleaned up lots for these gardens on Lily Street in Fort Wayne’s Southeast side as well as at 347 W Packard Avenue.

Thompson said she assumes the group will be working on the gardens every week until harvest.

“Since it’s a community garden people can just come out. If you see something that needs done we would encourage you to just jump to it, it’s your garden too,” said Thompson. “There’s so many skills and so much community building that can happen when we learn to work together.”

Anyone with questions about how to get involved is encouraged to message Forward Indiana’s Facebook page.