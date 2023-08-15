FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Damage and lost lives are still being counted as the island of Maui reckons with the aftermath of a devastating wildfire.

The Red Cross and other relief organizations are pouring all the help they can muster to residents of the island, and one Fort Wayne business is also doing what it can to help.

“There is a way to help, I can have the community come on in,” said Ken Daly, a co-owner of Fortlandia Nano-Brewery in Fort Wayne.

Daly said for every pint and full-sized beer purchased Wednesday and Thursday of this week, Fortlandia will donate $1 to the Red Cross for fire relief.

Daly said initially when he saw the devastation, he felt there was no way he could make an impact, which is how he got the idea to funnel the support of the community through his businesses.

“The community is not small, so it feels awesome to be in a position to help the community give to this cause,” said Daly.

Fortlandia is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.