Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle returns June 1st

Next month, cyclists will bike through the Summit City as part of Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle. This is the 8th year for the annual event.

Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle is Saturday, June 1st.

Tour distances include a 10-mile family ride, medium, long, and a metric century 100k. The 100k will take you all the way to Ohio and back.

If you’re an experience rider, a novice, or somewhere in between the support you need will be available through SAGs. Those are water stops with snacks, and they’ll be at the halfway point. The 10-mile stop does not have a SAG.

Packet pick-up and registration is Friday, May 31st. On-site registration will be available.

After the rides, the party starts!

There will be a vendor expo, food truck alley, beer garden, music and kids zone.

The starting point for the race is at the Arts United Campus in downtown Fort Wayne.

For more information head to Fort 4Fitness.org.

