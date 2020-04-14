Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle going virtual

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The annual Fort4Fitness bicycle race is going virtual this year, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to threaten.

Fort4Fitness organizers announced Tuesday that the 9th annual race will be postponed. Instead, the race will take place as a virtual bicycling event, with participants logging cycling miles either indoors on a trainer or stationary bike or outdoors while practicing appropriate social distancing. It will take place May 16-30, so participants can choose how and when to participate.

“We are devoted to ensuring the health and safety of our participants, volunteers and spectators,” festival organizers said.

Those interested in registering for the virtual race can do so at fort4fitness.org now through May 15. Registration is $20. Participants will be mailed a race T-shirt.

Those who have already registered for the event will be deferred to the 10th annual Spring Cycle on June 5, 2021, at Promenade Park. A portion of each registration will be donated to a COVID-19-related charity, and participants can select a Fort4Fitness Charity Partner to benefit from their registration.

