Fort4Fitness Kids Marathon Begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort4Fitness Kids Marathon kicks off Tuesday (5/4) afternoon.

It’s designed for kids ages 4 to 14. The goal is to complete a marathon by logging miles throughout the summer, either on their own or during sponsored family events. They can be walking, running, biking or swimming.

Kids are asked to complete 25 miles on their own, then run the final 1.2 on the Friday night of the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival.

Registration is $10, and includes a T-shirt, goody bag and logbook. You can find that information here.

Tuesday’s kickoff event is from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center, 3320 N. Clinton Street.