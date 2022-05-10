FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Fort4Fitness hosted the Kit`s Club Kick-Off event for kids to help kids to deal with the stresses of school and participate in more physical activity.

The event took place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Spiece Fieldhouse, where kids were able to participate in various activity stations.

“We’re just trying to get kids excited about not necessarily just running, but movement and nutrition in general,” Satin Lemon, executive director of Fort4Fitness said.

According to Lemon, The Kit’s club aims to get kids to log 26 miles of physical activity throughout the summer. Participants of the program received t-shirts, goody bags, logbooks, and other prizes.

The entry fee to join the Kit Club is around $10, but Fort4Fitness also provides scholarships.

“If anyone wants to participate and can’t afford it, they can email or call us and we’re more than ready to provide those scholarships,” Lemon said.