Fort4Fitness hosts 10th annual Spring Cycle event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 10th Annual Spring Cycle event hosted by Fort4Fitness at its new location at Promenade Park took place on Saturday morning.

The event started at 9 a.m. with varying levels of intensity. Tour distances included a 10 Mile Family Ride, medium and long distances, and a Metric Century 100K (63 miles).

Fort4Fitness announced its new Start/Finish line location at Promenade Park and tour routes earlier this year. The Metric Century 100K course went southwest into Huntington. The event organizer encouraged both casual and serious cyclists to join in.

Due to COVID safety precautions, Fort4Fitness released cyclists in waves from the starting line to keep participants spread out. They also canceled expo or post-ride activities. Post-race food was pre-packaged.

There was also a virtual Spring Cycle for participants who wished to stay home. All in-person and virtual participants received a Spring Cycle t-shirt and finisher medal.