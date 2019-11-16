Fort4Fitness gets ready for Winter Wonder Dash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Formally known as the Fantasy of Lights 5k, the winter version of Fort4Fitness is back. The annual event returns with a new name, Winter Wonder Dash, and another new feature.

The Winter Wonder Dash features a new route for the 5k around Franke Park. Executive director of Fort4Fitness, Satin Lemon, says the changes come from the confusion of this event and Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights in Franke Park.

The Fort for Fitness Winter Wonder Dash in next weekend. The 5k is on Saturday, and the 2k on Sunday.

