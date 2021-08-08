Fort4Fitness debuts new summer relay at Shoaff Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort4Fitness saw a large crowd for their first summer running event.

Around 250 people signed up to take part in the new F4F Summer Relay at Shoaff Park on Saturday. The event featured two relay options: a three-hour and a six-hour relay. Executive Director Satin Lemon said one of the best things about this particular relay is that they don’t really need to factor in traffic.

“We love having it out here at Shoaff park because it’s enclosed,” said Lemon. “We don’t have to shut down a bunch of the external streets and it’s all contained here in the park for a really fun atmosphere with everybody setting up their pitstops, the splash pad, the playground.”

The next event for Fort 4 Fitness is their annual Fall Festival. You can find sign-up information on their website.