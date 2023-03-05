FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get ready to taste dishes from Japan, Germany, Poland, China, and Myanmar. Those are also known as Fort Wayne’s Sister Cities.

The Taste of Sister Cities Gala is at the end of March, but ticket sales will be closing soon. Stephanie Mack with the Gala stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the event. She shares what you can expect, and how it supports Fort Wayne Sister Cities International. See that in the video above.

The Taste of Sister Cities Gala is on March 25 at the Parkview Mirro Center. You’ll be able to taste your way around the world and see live performances from 5:30 until 10 p.m. Ticket prices are $125 per person. There are options to buy whole tables. The last day to purchase tickets is on March 12. You can click here to learn more.