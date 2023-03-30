FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) South Side Farmers Market, Fort Wayne’s oldest, continually operating farmers market, is entering into its 97th year in business and opening day has been set for Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Every Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. until 1 p.m., various vendors and local growers bring their goods to the market for purchase. Fresh, locally grown produce continues to be the biggest attraction, but hormone-free pork and poultry and fresh eggs have been available year-round for the past few years. The other vendors attend the market from the Saturday before Easter until mid-December each year.

South Side Farmers Market patrons can also find a large variety of home-baked goods, seasonal plants for their own gardens, flowers, artwork, crafts, jewelry, antiques, books, and flea-market finds aplenty. There is also a counter serving breakfast and lunch for hungry shoppers. Wood stoves will be fired up to warm the building on chilly mornings.

The market is located in the 3300 block of Warsaw St., between Oxford and Pontiac. A large, free parking lot is located right off of Dalman Ave. where a handicap-accessible door is located.

Operated by the Allen County Ag. Producers, Inc., a non-profit organization, the goal has always been to share information on the best selection and storage methods of various fresh, locally grown produce.

To learn more about the market, visit www.southsidefarmersmarket.com.