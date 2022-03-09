FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In downtown Fort Wayne, outside the Parks and Recreation Community Center is the Plock Friendship Garden. It’s a tribute to Fort Wayne’s Sister City in Poland.

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, Plock is standing in solidarity with its Ukrainian Sister City, Zhythmyr. Hundreds of people from Zhythmyr are fleeing to Plock and Plock’s mayor tells WANE 15 he hopes their Sister Cities around the world will now stand with them in solidarity as well.

“The city has prepared places for our guests, not the refugees, but our guests who had to leave their country and stay here because of war,” Andrzej Nowakowski, Plock’s mayor, told WANE 15 through a translator over a Zoom interview. “Residents have also opened their hearts and their apartments and houses to host the guests from Ukraine.”

Tetiana Ziatikova, her 12-year-old daughter, Daryna Harashchuk and her 11-year-old sister are four of those guests. They made the 471-mile journey from Zhythmyr to Plock. That’s about the distance from Fort Wayne to Nashville, Tennessee. Zhythmyr is about 85 miles west of capital city Kyiv.

“It was difficult and scary. It was cold and we stayed all night on the street with little children,” Harashchuk said.

They had to walk the last six miles to the Polish border because the roads were gridlocked. Now safe in their Sister City in Poland, they are grateful.

“It was really unexpected because we don’t expect such support from our neighbors, but we’re really thankful for all our Polish neighbors who are helping us,” Harashchuk said. “[The Russians] destroyed our kindergarten schools, our houses, everything. The world changed in one minute,” Harashchuk said.

The women are also worried.

“Our parents and my two brothers are still in Ukraine,” Ziatikova said, breaking down into tears. “It’s a real war and a war against Ukrainian nationals. We are strong, but we we need help. This war will have influence on each of us and this war will influence all countries. Ukraine will never be the same.”

The sign in Plock’s Market Square is now painted blue and yellow like the Ukrainian flag. The Ukrainian national anthem is also played in the square every day.

Plock is collecting supplies like non-perishable food, diapers and first aid kits to send to Zhythmyr. It’s a city helping its Sister in a time of need, and also asking for the same from their friends in Fort Wayne.

“Today we are supporting those who are fighting for their freedom,” Nowakowski told WANE 15. “If we can, we’d also like to ask for your financial support so we can use the money to further help the people from Zhythmyr.”

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s office said Wednesday that Mayor Nowakowski had already sent a letter to Mayor Henry. He’s currently working to determine the best way the Fort Wayne community can help the most people. A city spokesman said those details should be worked out soon.

Nowakowski said more than 500 Ukrainians have already arrived to his city, and he doesn’t know how many more will come. Most people fleeing the country right now are going to the larger cities in Poland. But, he said, Plock will be ready and willing to help.

“We know we have a long march ahead of us,” Nowakowski said.

Immigrants and refugees in Fort Wayne are also processing a lot as the Russian invasion continues. Amani Family Services can offer support and is asking anyone one who wants to learn more to call 260-484-1414 EXT.538.