FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rivergreenway Trail beneath the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge will close on Friday, April 22 due to construction.

A release from Fort Wayne Public Works said that pedestrians crossing Spy Run Avenue would use the crossing area north of the bridge, which will run from the Water Filtration Plant to the Old Fort.

There will be a single lane for traffic from bridge construction. Breaks in traffic will come as vehicles stop at the Superior Street traffic signal, giving trail users the opportunity to cross Spy Run Avenue.

The trail is expected to be closed until mid-December.