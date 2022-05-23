FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division today announced that the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has closed and will not be accepting new applications.

The program was established with federal funding to assist those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by temporarily assisting with rent and utility bills. At this time, the City has committed all of the program funds available. Although the City does not anticipate receiving additional funding for this program, it will continue to pursue other funding to assist in keeping families in their homes.

Due to the success of the program, the City received an additional $12.9 million in rental assistance funding. Since March 8, 2021, more than 6,322 households have received over $19 million in assistance through the program. Of that funding, more than $17.7 million in rental assistance and nearly $2.1 million in utility assistance was provided to Fort Wayne households.

Fort Wayne renters requiring rent and utility assistance can now apply to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority by calling 211 or visiting www.IndianaHousingNow.org. Renters experiencing a housing or eviction crisis can contact the Just Neighbors Eviction Intervention Program at 260-918-6662 for assistance. In the upcoming weeks, the City will be announcing additional partnerships to address housing instability.