Fort Wayne’s Pride festival postponed amid virus threat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Pride Festival has been postponed until the fall as the coronavirus continues to threaten.

The festival was set to be held Friday and Saturday, July 24-25. In a Facebook post Wednesday, though, the festival announced it would postpone the event until Sept. 25-26.

“We hope that moving the date will allow additional time to see how our community, state, and country is affected by larger group gatherings and life returning to “normal,'” the post read.

Pride celebrates the LGBTQ community. The festival draws thousands to downtown Fort Wayne for a march, live entertainment, vendors, food, a beer tent, workshops and more.

The post said festival organizers would continue to lean on local and state health officials leading up to the new date, to make sure it is safe to hold the festival.

“The health and safety of our community, our allies, and partners is of the utmost importance to all of us,” the post said. “Please be assured that if circumstances require us to not hold a Pride celebration in 2020, we will certainly embrace that option. Fort Wayne Pride has worked for the past 22 years to produce a festival that is an inclusive, safe space where all feel welcome.”

The coronavirus has forced the cancellation of many local events, including the Three Rivers Festival and Germanfest.