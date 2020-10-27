Fort Wayne’s popular Night of Lights canceled, replaced by a special on WANE 15

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Fort Wayne brings you Merry and Bright: A Season of Lights, presented by PNC Bank.

For decades, our community has gathered together to count down the lighting of Downtown’s iconic holiday lights, highlighted by the famous Fort Wayne Santa and his reindeer. This year, unfortunately, due to COVID-19 and the current CDC and State of Indiana guidance regarding public gatherings, the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District will be replacing the annual in-person Night of Lights with a televised special on Wednesday, November 25.

This year, due to public safety concerns, no Downtown public lighting events will take place on Wednesday, November 25th.

Beginning at 7 p.m., viewers can tune in to WANE 15 to experience this annual tradition from the

safety and comfort of their home as the Downtown Improvement District brings you Merry and Bright: A History of the Night of Lights presented by PNC Bank and sponsored by American Electric Power Foundation and WANE 15. For over 40 years, PNC has hosted the Santa and his reindeer display on the exterior of their Downtown office building.

“Our Fort Wayne community and the Downtown Improvement District have come together to create

an alternative way to honor our annual tradition while keeping families safe during the ongoing

challenges of this pandemic. While Santa and his reindeer would have loved to have us count down together for the lighting ceremony, we are certain he approves this safer option from the comfort of our homes,” said Corinna Ladd, PNC regional president of northern Indiana.

The televised special will take viewers through the history of the iconic holiday displays throughout Downtown, featuring the story of Santa and His Reindeer. All of the holiday displays and

lights Downtown will remain lit through New Year’s Day 2021.

Merry and Bright: A Season of Lights is presented by PNC Bank and your Downtown Improvement

District and sponsored by Wane 15, Majic 95.1 / Classic Hits 101.7, Fort Wayne Newspapers, American Electric Power Foundation, TriCore Logic, Do It Best Corp., Visit Fort Wayne and Bona Vita.