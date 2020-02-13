Fort Wayne’s only Boat Show hits its 39th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This weekend, more than 60 exhibitors including 20 marine dealers from Indiana and Michigan are showcasing boats, personal watercraft, piers, and more.

The show, hosted by the Memorial Coliseum, features wet suits, wake boards, floats, water toys, lifts, piers, docks, boat covers, boat repair, patio furniture, golf carts, and even sunglasses.

Thursday: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Department of Natural Resources will conduct a water and boating safety class Saturday, February 15 between 9 a.m. and 3 pm. The class is free and open to the public.

Admission to the show is $10, and children 12 and under get in for free.