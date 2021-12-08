Fort Wayne’s newest McDonald’s gives back to community at grand opening ribbon cutting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Wednesday morning owner/operator Jon Lafontant held a grand opening and ribbon cutting for Fort Wayne’s newest McDonald’s restaurant.

The restaurant at 5225 E. Dupont Rd. is less than 2 miles away from Parkview Hospital. As a way to celebrate and thank Fort Wayne’s frontline healthcare workers, the restaurant is giving Parkview Hospital employees a free combo meal if they visit on December 8.

From December 9 through Christmas Day, any Parkview Hospital employee will receive a free large soft drink, iced tea or coffee by showing their hospital badge at the restaurant.

As part of the grand opening, Lafontant presented a check for $1,000 to a Leo Junior-Senior High School student who is pursuing a career in nursing. He also presented a $2,500 check to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana which has been serving families for the last 20 years.

