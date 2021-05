FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The newest peregrine falcon chick hatched atop the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne has a name.

I&M announced Tuesday the chick is Beegee. The chick was named by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and I&M customers.

Also Tuesday, the falcon chick was banded.

Peregrine falcons have nested on the top of Fort Wayne’s tallest building for more than two decades. They have been banded since 1996.