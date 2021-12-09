Fort Wayne’s New Year’s Eve ball drop called off

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Ball Drop New Year's Fort Wayne 2018_304799

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Ball Drop has been canceled.

Organizers of the New Year’s Eve event said in a Facebook post Thursday that the “community needs to take some more time to recoup and bounce back given all of the circumstances.”

Last year’s event was also canceled, due to COVID-19.

The Facebook post said Ball Drop organizers “are already working to make a triumphant comeback in 2022, and we cannot wait to celebrate with our community.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for or helping sponsor the Ball Drop should email organizers at sponsorships@fwballdrop.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss