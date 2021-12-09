Fort Wayne’s New Year’s Eve ball drop called off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Ball Drop has been canceled.

Organizers of the New Year’s Eve event said in a Facebook post Thursday that the “community needs to take some more time to recoup and bounce back given all of the circumstances.”

Last year’s event was also canceled, due to COVID-19.

The Facebook post said Ball Drop organizers “are already working to make a triumphant comeback in 2022, and we cannot wait to celebrate with our community.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for or helping sponsor the Ball Drop should email organizers at sponsorships@fwballdrop.com.