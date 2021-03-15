Fort Wayne’s local FOP in favor of state’s criminal justice reform bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana’s criminal justice reform bill has the stamp of approval from at least one local police union.

“There’s really nothing in it that gives us concern,” said Fort Wayne’s FOP Labor Councilman Lt. Tim Selvia.

H.B. 1006, which has bipartisan support, contains several measures meant to keep law enforcement officers accountable for their actions. The main provisions of the bill include:

Mandatory de-escalation training

Procedures for the Indiana law enforcement training board to decertify an officer who commits misconduct

Clarifying “chokeholds,” and banning the use of them in certain situations

Language that clarifies an officer turning off their body camera to conceal a criminal act constitutes a misdemeanor

Opening an officer’s employment record to other police departments

Policies such as de-escalation training and a ban on certain uses of chokeholds are already implemented within Fort Wayne police, according to Selvia.

Adding a decertification process would be new, but Selvia is in favor of adding this initiative if an officer commits misconduct.

“It doesn’t give anybody heartburn over it.” Selvia said. “It kind of goes in line with how it should work anyway, as we go through our board of safety.”

Selvia is also in favor of punishments for intentionally turning off body cameras and opening up employment records between police departments.

H.B. 1006 was passed unanimously in the Indiana House in February. It is currently with the Indiana Senate for review. If passed, the bill will head to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk to be signed into law.