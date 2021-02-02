Fort Wayne’s Lead Program offers remediation assistance to families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services is now offering a Lead Paint Remediation Program to help protect families from lead poisoning.

The program provides qualified homeowners, rental property owners and tenants with assistance including: a lead-based paint risk assessment/paint inspection, lead-based paint hazard remediation and temporary relocation if necessary.

To qualify an applicant must meet the following requirements:

The household income should be below 80% of the area median income; for a family of four that is less than $56,090

A child under the age of six must live in the home or regularly visit (this applies to expectant mothers, grandparents and caregivers)

The parent or guardian is willing to have the child’s blood tested for lead

Property must be within Fort Wayne city limits

To apply, the city asks residents call 260-427-8585. They will be asked a series of brief questions and then will be asked to leave their contact information on a voicemail system. Someone from the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services will call them back to determine their eligibility.

Funding for this program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is limited. Residents will be served on a first-come first-serve basis and the program will be closed once funds are committed.