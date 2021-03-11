Fort Wayne’s largest LGBTQ+ party returns with Pride 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s biggest party and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community is returning.

Pride 2021 will be held July 23 and 24 at Headwaters Park, according to the Facebook event. The two day, smoke free event includes entertainment, vendor market, nonprofit resource fair, beer tent, food, workshops, KidSpace, tournaments and a great day with the community.

Schedule:

Friday: 7 p.m. – midnight

Saturday: noon – midnight

Organizers said there may be some modifications to the schedule due to COVID.

Admission is $5 per day. Children ages 12 and under are free.

Entertainment, workshop and tournament schedule will be announced at a later date. To view the entertainment lineup, visit fwpride.org.