Fort Wayne’s largest bridal show to return in January

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Planning a wedding? Brides-to-be can get wedding-day ready at the Winter Bridal Spectacular & Beyond.

The event will return this year on Sunday, Jan. 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum in the Conference Center.

The bridal show will feature over 100 vendors including categories such as:

DJ’s

Formal wear designers

Venue options

Hair and make-up

Photographers

Florists

Invitation designers

Travel agents

Cakes

Photo booths

Caterers

Wedding trolley and more.

$10,000 total in prizes will be given away to the brides and grooms at the event. There will also be a bridal fashion show starting at 1 p.m. by Wendy’s Bridal.

Tickets are available for $10 each at the door, kids 12 and under are free. For more information you can go to their website. Or, contact Tracy Sweeney at (260)-438-3395 or totalconceptstracy@gmail.com.