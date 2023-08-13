FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Residents are encouraged to wheel, heel, roll, or stroll through downtown Fort Wayne as Open Streets comes back for 6th season Sunday

Over 100 organizations will be participants in the event, while also bringing in any local businesses that are featured along the streets. A BMX show will also be highlighted this year along with food vendors and cooling stations to help attendees have fun in the sun.

This year’s theme is Beat on the Street, and live music will be featured as well as a DJ in a cooldown area to keep those dancing feet moving.

Open Streets takes place on August 20 from 12 pm to 4 pm along 20 blocks of Calhoun and Harris Street. The event is family-friendly so residents are encouraged to bring the whole family along.

For more information head to Open Streets website.