FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s very own Haunted Hysterium was recognized by the Haunted Attraction Association as one of the ‘Top Haunts’ of 2023.

The Hysterium was recognized out of 57 ‘Top Haunts’ by the Haunted Attraction Association (H.A.A), the only official association for the haunted house industry. In order to be crowned a top haunt, haunted houses have to be a member of the H.A.A and have to satisfy a list of 10 criteria relating back to the mission of the association.

The Top Haunts certification rewards attractions that have been in operation for at least 10 years and are setting the bar for safety and scares in these attractions.

“We’re proud to see these attractions step up to meet the requirements of this national award, to not only be the best, but to also dedicate themselves to safety,” said Brett Molitor, Top Haunts Director and former President of H.A.A. of Hysterium Haunted Attraction in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Hysterium is open for the Halloween season and open until the end of October.

You can buy tickets and check out the schedule for the season on the Haunted Hysterium’s website.