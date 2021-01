FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Guitar Center is closing.

The guitar retailer at 422 W. Coliseum Blvd. will close Jan. 30, according to signage on the building.

A representative at the store told WANE 15 on Monday that they have not been told of any new locations in Fort Wayne but they’re hoping something comes up.

Guitar Center filed for bankruptcy in November. The 61-year-old musical instrument retailer is the largest in the country.