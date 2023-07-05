FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s premier Fourth of July fireworks show was held Tuesday night as thousands of people watched bursts of brightly colored fireworks fill the night sky.

The fireworks were shot off from the roof of the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

One of the best spots to watch the show was from Parkview Field following the TinCaps game, but as they do year after year, many people brought chairs and blankets to downtown Fort Wayne to lay back and watch the show.