Fort Wayne’s Food Truck Park to host kickoff event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s first ever year round Food Truck Park is hosting a kickoff event June 27.

Gather Fort Wayne announced that it will host eight area food trucks, small business owners and live music from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at 3402 Fairfield Ave.

Gather Fort Wayne Founder, TK Kelly, won a micro grant in April from Fort Wayne SOUP for his idea to positively impact for Wayne and said he is actively looking for a space to “build the Disneyland of Southside Fort Wayne.”

“I relocated here in 2014 with the plan to be here for two years and move on to what’s next… In 2018, I realized I had fallen in love with Fort Wayne and this is my way to give back,” Kelly said.

For more information, visit gatherfortwayne.com or email info@fortwaynefoodtruckpark.com.