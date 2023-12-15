FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of a new recovery center in Fort Wayne says its purpose aims to fill a gap that currently exists in serving the community.

The project.ME Recovery Drop-In Center, the first of its kind in Fort Wayne, offers peer support and harm reduction services catering to people with substance use disorders, mental health issues, and those with histories in the justice system.

“I am thrilled to see my dream materialize,” Aisha Diss, founder and executive director of project.ME, said in a press release. “Since 2019, we have been actively providing our services to the community. The launch of this new center marks a significant expansion of our outreach efforts.”

The organization marked the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon at the new facility on Broadway, down the road from Zesto’s. After the ribbon cutting at 1 p.m., the community could tour the facility until 8 p.m.

Diss said the facility’s doors are open to people who find themselves anywhere in the recovery process, including those who have not yet chosen to stop using substances.

“I just wanted to be a voice for people that are in recovery, who have similar histories as me, that you can move forward and live a full productive life if you put the work in and have some support,” said Diss, adding she herself has been in recovery for 15 years.

The center will be open weekly Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Diss said anyone can walk in during those hours and there will be a coach on-site to assist visitors as needed along with an operator running a peer support 211 line. The facility has information available on all kinds of roads to recovery, and Diss said project.ME focuses on the person as a whole, not just harping on the issues they’re facing.

