Fort Wayne’s first pinball state champion headed to national tournament

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, IN. (WANE) – Calling him anything less than a pinball wizard isn’t painting the full picture. Travis Hockemeyer won the International Flipper Pinball Association statewide Indiana tournament in mid-January.

Hockemeyer trains at his parent’s pinball arcade, Wizard’s World. The Huntertown establishment is the world’s 10th largest pinball arcade, according to it’s owners.

The young pinball wizard will now compete at the IFPA North American Pinball Championship on March 5 in Denver.

