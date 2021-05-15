Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market relocates for summer season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s outdoor Farmers Market is now open and has relocated to McCulloch Park for the summer season.

“McCulloch Park offers us so many wonderful advantages, especially the ability to accommodate more farmers and vendors,” said Leigh Rowan, director of Ft. Wayne`s Farmers Market. “We are thrilled to be able to offer an even more inclusive, community-focused experience for our vendors and guests beginning this May geared toward a variety of cultures and backgrounds.”

The long-term plan is to permanently relocate to Electric Works in 2022.

It is now open every Saturday through the summer from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market expects to have more than 60 local and regional vendors participating, including 20 new businesses.

It will also feature live entertainment at the park`s gazebo, as well as other family-friendly activities such as live cooking shows throughout the summer.

Starting June 16, it will also operate on Wednesday’s from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.