FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Every Saturday for the past couple of months you could head to Parkview Field to shop local vendors at Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market. That will continue for a few more weeks before the market moves outdoors to a new location.

Leigh Rowan with the market stopped by WANE 15. She shared more about the transition to Electric Works for the summer season in the interview above.

Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Until May 13, you’ll be able to find it at the Lincoln Financial Center at Parkview Field. Then starting May 20, the market will move outdoors to Electric Works at Dynamo Alley. The market will also open on Wednesdays starting June 14. You can click here for more information.