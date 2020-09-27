Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market moves indoors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cooler temperatures means it’s time for Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market to head indoors. The market will still be at Parkview Field.

The market’s founder, Leigh Rowan, said it will have increased space between vendors, and reduce the number of vendors participating in the indoor season.

During good weather, vendors will be set up on the concourse. Food trucks will also be on site.

Customers are asked to enter through the north door and the parking garage entrance. Everyone will exit through the south door.

