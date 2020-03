FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Farmers Market is a weekly event that helps you shop local. During the winter months, they set up at Parkview Field, but they’re ready to head to Barr Street.

May 16th the market will move to its outdoor location at Barr & Wayne Streets. Market organizers say to expect more vendors this go around.

Also, snag deals by texting “FTWAYNESFM” to 45788.

