Fort Wayne’s ‘Faces of the Fort’ murals to be unveiled this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Arts Commission will unveil a series of murals featuring Hometown heroes called Faces of the Fort, the City of Fort Wayne announced.

The project celebrates the culture of Fort Wayne’s diverse population by preserving the history of the city’s diverse neighborhoods while highlighting people who have made contributions to the advancement of civil rights, the city said.

Artists used stories submitted by residents about community leaders who have contributed to social justice efforts to create the Faces of the Fort murals. The city said Faces of the Fort was a conceptual project suggestion in the Public Art Master Plan, Art for All, and is the first project the Public Art Commission has initiated.

“Giving us the opportunity to see people who are doing good and going above and beyond in our community is huge,” said Ann Peterson. “The more positivity we can show, hopefully the more it will lead to.”

The following murals are scheduled for the summer of 2021:

“We think having a mural on our building is something that will look nice and inspire people in the community,” said Ammar Saleh. “That community resident will see the people featured on the wall and want to emulate them. I think it’s going to show people, especially the younger people, an example of the type of people who are impacting the community in big way.”

The city said a committee comprised of members from the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, local arts organizations, neighborhood groups, the African/African-American Historical Society, the immigrant and refugee community and the LGBTQ community selected the artists to paint the murals.