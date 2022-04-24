FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whether you love nature, animals, supporting the community, or all of the above– there’s fun in store for Earth Day Fort Wayne.

Attendees of all ages can learn about wetlands, wildlife and more with local organizations. You can even help plant native plants for pollinators in the marsh, or take a plant home to grow. Local businesses are serving up food and drinks.

Little River Wetlands Project is hosting the free event Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eagle Marsh Barn, 6801 Engle Road in Fort Wayne. More details and a full list of events can be found here.