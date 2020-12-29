Fort Wayne’s Cinema Grill closing due to pandemic restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theatre has permanently closed as a result of restrictions related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Cinema Grill, in the Northwood Plaza at Stellhorn and Maplecrest roads, announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that it is closing after 22 years in business.

The post said the theatre, which offered a full dinner menu to guests taking in movies, struggled with capacity restrictions put in place by health officials in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie industry’s low number of new releases also negatively impacted the theatre, the post said.

“You have all brought so much joy to our family’s lives and allowed us to grow a very successful business for many years,” the post said.

Below is the post:

“It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closing of Northwood Cinema Grill. When we opened in November of 1998 we never could have imagined we would meet as many wonderful people, both customers and staff, that we have. You have all brought so much joy to our family’s lives and allowed us to grow a very successful business for many years. Unfortunately, the restrictions on restaurants still in place combined with the movie studies either delaying numerous releases to later in 2021 or releasing them to streaming platforms directly make our current business model unstable. We were fortunate to have been able to open on and off during the last 9 months so that we could see many of you again, but we wish we would have gotten a chance to say a proper goodbye. Hopefully our paths will cross in some way in the future. Until then, we can not say THANK YOU enough, from our family to yours, for all of your support the last 22 years! We will miss you!”