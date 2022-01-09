Fort Wayne’s biggest winter wedding planning event has every detail covered

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This season, brides-to-be can get a head start on wedding planning at the Winter Bridal Spectacular & Beyond.

The popular event includes a variety of vendors ranging from photographers to caterers to venues. Brides can even ‘window-shop’ for the perfect dress with local boutiques. There are door prizes, giveaways, and even a fashion show.

The event is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum in the Conference Center.

Tickets are $10, and kids 12 and under are free. For more information and a link for brides to register, visit the website.