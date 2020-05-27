Fort Wayne’s BBQ RibFest rescheduled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s annual celebration of barbecued meats will have to wait.

The 23rd annual BBQ Ribfest has been moved from its normal Father’s Day weekend to July 30 through Aug. 2.

“The 23nd annual Ribfest is four days of unbelievably delicious, mouth-watering BBQ served up just the way you love it by National Award Winning BBQ teams from across the country,” the festival wrote on its website. “Each year upwards of 40,000 ribfeasters descend on Headwaters Park in downtown Ft. Wayne where over twenty-five tons of incredible BBQ is consumed during Ft. Wayne’s favorite summer festival. Brisket, ribs, pulled pork, rib sandwiches, bbq chicken, and so much more.”

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of numerous events, including the Three Rivers Festival and Germanfest in downtown Fort Wayne.