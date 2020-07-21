Fort Wayne’s BBQ RibFest canceled, to offer bare-bones version

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s BBQ Ribfest has officially been canceled, but lovers of barbecue won’t completely miss out.

Organizer Mark Chappius told WANE 15 Tuesday that while the full-slab event, which was set for July 30 through Aug. 2 at Headwaters Park, has been called off, a lighter version will still be held.

Chappius said two local grill masters will be on hand to cook up barbecue, and live music is set, for July 31 and Aug. 1 only. Social distancing will be “strictly enforced,” and masks will be required, he said.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. nightly for the event, which is yet to be named.

RibFest is traditionally held Father’s Day weekend, but it was rescheduled amid the ongoing coronavirus threat. Organizers met with local health officials this week to decide whether to hold the event at all.