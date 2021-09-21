Fort Wayne’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns in-person

FORT WYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a virtual event in 2020, the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is holding the Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer’s in-person at Parkview Field on Oct. 2. A virtual option will still be available.

In Indiana, the association said there are roughly 110,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s and 215,000 people acting as caregivers. The annual nationwide walk honors those affected by Alzheimer’s and is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funding for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The walk can be completed in-person at Parkview Field, virtually and at home. The chapter said the in-person event will be held outdoors with social distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more to keep everyone safe and healthy. Masks are welcome and will be available on-site.

The walk will include the Promise Garden Ceremony. Walkers can choose a flower color that best represents their connection to the disease:

Blue for someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

Purple for those who have lost someone to the disease

Yellow for someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s

Orange for those who support the cause and the association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia

“We’re glad to be back in person this year because coming together in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia is so meaningful to our volunteers and participants,” said Abby Geha, manager, Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “The Promise Garden ceremony is an incredible visual display of the impact the disease has on our community, and it shows all those affected that they are not alone.”

The funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s support Alzheimer’s Association research and programs for those affected by the disease. The chapter currently has a goal of $250,000. To donate, click here.

The association’s latest Facts and Figures report shows that COVID-19 has greatly impacted those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. Virtual education programs, caregiver support groups and a 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) have helped patients, families and caregivers throughout the pandemic. The association said virtual and in-person services are currently being offered.

“All of those programs are free for those affected, and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s makes that possible,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit www.act.alz.org.