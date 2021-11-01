Fort Wayne’s annual leaf collection begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s annual leaf collection has begun for the 2021 season.

Beginning on Monday, the Fort Wayne Street Department will collect leaves in the city’s more than 400 neighborhoods. The city said this year’s leaf pick-up will run through Dec. 17, but weather conditions or the volume of leaves in a particular area may cause the planned schedule to shift slightly.

To keep residents informed of any changes in the schedule, the city said leaf collection updates will be provided daily before 3 p.m. at cityoffortwayne.org/leaves. The daily updates will include what neighborhood the crews will be working in the following day. A collection map and guidelines for the process are also located on the web page. Additionally, residents have the option to call 260-427-2603 to hear recorded daily updates.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide our essential leaf collection services in the City of Fort Wayne again this year. Removing leaves doesn’t only make neighborhoods look nicer, it helps keep storm sewers clear and prevents street flooding,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Thank you to the dedicated workforce in the Street Department, and the entire Public Works Division, for their year-round efforts to provide the quality of life services our community expects and needs.”

2021 Fort Wayne Leaf Pick-Up Schedule:

Central Neighborhoods: Nov. 1 – Nov. 5 and Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

South Neighborhoods: Nov. 8 – Nov. 12 and Dec. 6 – Dec. 10

North Neighborhoods: Nov. 15 – Nov. 19 and Dec. 13 – Dec. 17

The city said there will be no leaf collection on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day or Nov. 25-26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Collection Guidelines:

Rake leaves to the park strip by 7 a.m. on the first day of the week when crews will be in your area.

Don’t put leaves in your trash or recycling cart.

Don’t burn leaves. It’s a violation of the City Code and can result in a fine.

Don’t place leaves in the street.

Don’t place leaves in or over storm drains.

Parents should remind children not to play in leaf piles near the street for safety and to assist motorists.

Anyone who would like to have the flexibility of having leaves collected at their convenience can use the biodegradable bag system, the city said. Residents with bagged leaves are asked to call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The bags need to be placed at the curb prior to calling 311. Bagged leaf collection will run through the end of 2021, weather permitting.

Last year, the city said crews collected 25,895 leaf bags and hauled 5,170 truckloads of leaves.

Two additional weeks of bagged leaf collection will be announced in March 2022 by the Street Department, the city said.