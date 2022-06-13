FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne restaurant has been included in a list of the top-rated restaurants on DoorDash.

A.A Poke was featured on DoorDash’s list of 100 Most Loved All Stars 2022, released Monday. The restaurant at 700 E. Coliseum Blvd. serves fresh poke, sushi rolls, soups and appetizers.

A.A Poke has 4.8 stars with more than 3,800 ratings on DoorDash.

According to DoorDash, the list highlight’s the “top-rated, most reliable restaurants, where customers can rest assured that their order will be right and delivered fresh.”

From DoorDash:

For restaurants, creating a top-notch customer experience is no small feat — it’s not just about food quality, it’s also about service, reliability, and the overall experience. The Most Loved program recognizes restaurants that excel in all of these areas.

The Most Loved All Star list is even more impressive — fewer than 1% of restaurants on the platform qualify. These restaurants are not only some of the top-rated on the platform, they’re also guaranteed to be the most efficient and reliable. Celebrate their accomplishment by ordering from one of the restaurants on the list today!

Ninja of Japan of Muncie was the only other Indiana restaurant included in the list.