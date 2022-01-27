Fort Wayne’s 3-1-1 website told residents with trash issues their address wasn’t in the city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A technical issue with the city’s 3-1-1 city services website prevented residents from reporting missed trash collections.

Early Thursday, WANE 15 learned that the site to report missed trash collection was telling Fort Wayne residents that their address was not in city limits. WANE 15 searched addresses in all four quadrants of the city, and received a message of “Address entered not in Fort Wayne city limits” each time.

A screengrab of the city of Fort Wayne 3-1-1 website is shown Jan. 27, 2022.

To report missed trash collection on the 3-1-1 website, residents must enter their address. Calls to 3-1-1 are met with a voice message that directs residents to the website to report missed trash collection.

That meant residents were not able to report missed trash collections.

WANE 15 reached out to the city about the issue.

City spokesman John Perlich said the city became aware of the issue Thursday morning. Here’s what he said happened:

“There is a Geographic Information System (GIS) database that has layers of information relating to specific attributes on our map. One of those layers is responsible for Municipality information, i.e. what city are you in? The server responsible for the Municipality layer had stopped responding, although the hundreds of other GIS services remained working. We turned it off and back up, it was working again by 10:20.”

Perlich said the city analyzed the issue, then asked its 311 software vendor for their analysis, who pointed at the GIS service.

“We checked the specific GIS service, found an issue, and restarted the service,” he said.

WANE 15 confirmed the issue had been resolved, and addresses were appearing in searches again.

It’s not clear how long the functionality was down.

Perlich said the city was still receiving a “large volume” of calls about missed trash collection, and collection is two days behind. He said Tuesday routes were being collected Thursday, and Tuesday A week recycling was being finished Thursday and Wednesday A week recycling would begin.

To report missed trash collection, residents can visit the 3-1-1 website, use the 3-1-1 mobile app, or call 311, Perlich said.