Fort Wayne’s 3-1-1 experiencing high call volumes, pushing residents to website

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re trying to get your trash collected – or inquire about another city service – you’ll need to go online.

Calls to 3-1-1, the city services phone number, are currently being met with a voice message that says the call center is “currently experiencing high call volumes.” Residents are then asked to call again later, or visit the 3-1-1 page on the city’s website for city services.

City spokesman John Perlich told WANE 15 that 3-1-1 was being inundated with more calls than normal “due to concerns with garbage and recycling collection.” He said 3-1-1 has seven employees answering calls, and one other who was training two new employees.

“We continue to ask for patience from the public,” said Perlich. “We’re doing the best we can to meet the needs of the public.”

To reach 3-1-1, CLICK HERE.