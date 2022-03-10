FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will look to hire more than 100 seasonal workers ahead of its 2022 season.

The zoo will hold a job fair Saturday to fill more than 100 positions. The zoo said it was looking for “friendly and outgoing individuals” to serve its 600,000 annual guests.

Openings include:

  • Education Interpreters
  • Front Gate Associates
  • Horticulture Associates
  • Operations Associates
  • Program Counselors
  • Food Service Associates
  • Gift Shop Sales Associates

All openings are temporary positions, from 15 to 40 hours per week during the zoo season (mid-April through mid-October).

Candidates should pre-register ahead of Saturday’s job fair at kidszoo.org/jobfair.