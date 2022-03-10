FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will look to hire more than 100 seasonal workers ahead of its 2022 season.

The zoo will hold a job fair Saturday to fill more than 100 positions. The zoo said it was looking for “friendly and outgoing individuals” to serve its 600,000 annual guests.

Openings include:

Education Interpreters

Front Gate Associates

Horticulture Associates

Operations Associates

Program Counselors

Food Service Associates

Gift Shop Sales Associates

All openings are temporary positions, from 15 to 40 hours per week during the zoo season (mid-April through mid-October).

Candidates should pre-register ahead of Saturday’s job fair at kidszoo.org/jobfair.