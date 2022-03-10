FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will look to hire more than 100 seasonal workers ahead of its 2022 season.
The zoo will hold a job fair Saturday to fill more than 100 positions. The zoo said it was looking for “friendly and outgoing individuals” to serve its 600,000 annual guests.
Openings include:
- Education Interpreters
- Front Gate Associates
- Horticulture Associates
- Operations Associates
- Program Counselors
- Food Service Associates
- Gift Shop Sales Associates
All openings are temporary positions, from 15 to 40 hours per week during the zoo season (mid-April through mid-October).
Candidates should pre-register ahead of Saturday’s job fair at kidszoo.org/jobfair.