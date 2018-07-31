Fort Wayne zoo set to chill out on Ice Day

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved A Tasmanian devils enjoys a frozen treat during Ice Day at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Thursday, July 6, 2017.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo will hold its annual Ice Day on Thursday.

Guests to the zoo can learn how animals stay cool during the summer months, including why pigs roll in mud, dogs pant, and kangaroos lick themselves. Guests can watch zoo animals enjoy icy treats throughout the day and participate in a variety of educational stations to learn more about how animals keep cool.

Stations around the zoo will allow guests to make an ice treat for an animal like a zookeeper, experience how penguins keep warm on icy days, the popular Ice Pop Drop and more.

The Ice Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. It is free with paid admission to the zoo.