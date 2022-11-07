FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons.

According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”

The release pointed to the construction of an upcoming Red Panda exhibit, as well as “significant cost savings”, as reasons the pony rides were not part of the 2022 season.

Work begins this winter to redesign the space, the release said, and details on the plans can be expected next year.